Senior paceman Mohammed Shami takes a dig at national selectors

The spotlight was on seasoned Indian paceman Mohammed Shami at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday as he joined the practice session for Bengal ahead of their Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand from Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who has been snubbed for the upcoming white ball series in Australia, said that there were no fitness concerns for him but the ball was on the selectors’ court on the issue.

The last time Shami put on a India shirt was at the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai in February-March, a tournament which the Men in Blue won while he became the joint highest wicket-taker with Varun Chakravarthy at nine wickets apiece. The highest wicket taker in ICC World Cup in 2023, he had also played in two T20Is but had been ignored since then.

“I have said this before… Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn’t be here playing for Bengal,” Shami told the media. “I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket,” he said when asked about the omission for the Australia tour.