Shami: Raring to go once more in his landmark 100th First Class game

Come Sunday, Mohammed Shami – the elder statesman among India’s active pace bowlers – will be chugging in for his milestone 100th First Class match in the Duleep Trophy final at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. All eyes will be rivetted at the red ball contest between East Zone and South Zone with a generous sprinkling of some of the most exciting young talents and plenty of context.

The curious case of Shami, who turned 36 on Thursday, has continued to haunt Indian cricket fans and experts alike at a time when the veteran paceman could have been used albeit on a rotational basis across the red ball and ODI formats. The last time he donned the India blue was in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, where he emerged as the highest wicket taker with nine scalps.

During the 2025-26 domestic season, Shami had dispelled all doubts around his fitness and ability to bowl longer spells – opening up speculation more than once ahead of team selections only to be met with disappointment. East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan, however, made it clear that they would be banking on the veteran to give early breakthroughs against a strong South batting line-up – marshalled by the likes of in-form Devdutt Padikkal and Tilak Verma.