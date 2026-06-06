Shreyas Iyer: From prolonged T20 snub to captaincy, life comes a full circle

From being dropped from BCCI central contracts’ list for not playing domestic cricket, out of favour for the T20I set-up since end 2023 to be the new T20I captain for India in two years’ time – life has come a full circle for Shreyas Iyer. It had to come at the expense of Suryakumar Yadav who led the country to a successful title defence in the last T20 World Cup only in March, but it’s difficult to counter the fact that his lean run with the bat for more than a year had been a serious cause of concern.

The high-profile selection meeting in Mumbai on Saturday gave a seal of approval to the buzz for the last couple of days that it was end of the road for SKY. One probably did not bargain for the fact that the 35-year-old, a former world No.1 T20 batter who dominated the format between 2022 and 2024, would not even make the side – and this is where the ever-smiling Surya would probably feel shortchanged.

Commenting on the succession of plan after naming the squads for T20I series against Ireland, England and the Asian Games, chief selector Ajit Agarkar responded: ‘’It’s a tough one, having just won the World Cup but as it happens after most World Cups, you try and reassess what your best way forward is. Partly his (Surya’s) own form, but also looking at the next two-year cycle, or a little bit more than two years now till the next World Cup, we thought this was the best way forward. Like I said, Shreyas is a well-deserving captain.’’