Siraj moves on from World T20 snub, wants India to keep the trophy

The best thing about Mohammed Siraj is despite being the seniormost paceman in the Indian ranks in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence and Mohammed Shami out of reckoning, he wears the stature lightly on his shoulders. Snubbed for the upcoming T20 World Cup despite being a member of the 2024 title-winning squad, the effervescent character felt it was more a matter of ‘workload management’ and chose to live in the present, that of containing the quietly efficient Kiwis in the ODI series decider in Indore on Saturday.

The below-strength Black Caps have once again punched above their weight in the three-match series, with Daryll Mitchell proving to be their nemesis with a gritty century to bounce back with a seven-wicket win in the second game in Rajkot. Poised at 1-1 and the Kiwis looking for their first-ever ODI series win in India, the onus is now on Men in Blue to underline their domination at home on a wicket which looks full of runs.

The mood of the host city in Madhya Pradesh is not quite celebratory though with reports of large scale water contamination – which has led to casualties and nearly 400 people being hospitalised. There are media reports of India captain Shubman Gill carrying a personal water purifier, worth nearly Rs three lakhs, despite the international teams being lodged in top flight accommodation. The hosting state association, meanwhile, needs to be watchful about the safety standards of the drinking water in the stadium as a ODI sees the fans spending nearly eight hours at the venue.