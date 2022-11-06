Surya blitzkrieg takes India to 186/5

Suryakumar Yadav reaffirmed his status as world's number one T20 batter with another piece of gem to propel India to 186 for five in their final T20 World Cup group league game against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Surya smashed an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls.

The last five overs yielded as many as 79 runs and bulk of them were scored by the Mumbaikar.

The casual ramp shot to guide left-armer Richard Ngarava's full-toss behind third-man, the slog sweep behind square using the pace of the delivery or the imperious inside out loft over extra cover of Tendai Chatara, Surya oozed class with each and every shot.