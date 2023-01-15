Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan hold the key to India’s World Cup prospects

Ishan, who himself had to cope with a fair bit of criticism after he failed to deliver in last IPL after becoming the highest paid Indian player in the mega auction, has meanwhile silenced his critics when he blasted the quickest double hundred in an ODI with his 210 off 126 balls against Bangladesh. He found an ally in the wicket for some audacious stroke play, but let’s also give credit where it’s due as the rivals had a decent pace attack and quality spin options in left-arm Shakib Al Hasan and off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

A product of India’s Under-19 assembly line, the pint-sized wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand had sparkled off and on since IPL 2020 in the UAE, though there were questions raised about his temperament and a lack of consistency. While it remains to be seen if the powers that be are ready to consider him as the left-handed foil to Rohit Sharma as opener in the ODI format, the free-flowing cricket of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (and of course Rishabh Pant if he regains fitness) look the best options if India are to undergo a paradigm shift in their approach to white ball cricket.

If the candidature of Ishan needed a strong endorsement to consider him as the ideal opening partner to the ‘Hitman’ in both formats of the white ball game, it came from no less a stalwart than Brett Lee.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, the former Australian speed merchant-turned-TV pundit recently said: “With this deadly double, Ishan has staked a strong claim to open for India in the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. Will this happen? I don’t know. Should it happen? Hell, yeah it should. The guy just scored the fastest 200 in ODI history. But if he can show consistency, stay fit and be around over the next few months, he should be a sure shot opener for India at the World Cup.’’

The match-winning innings against Bangladesh has also convinced Uttam Mazumdar, a childhood coach of Kishan, that he is now ready for bigger things. “The maturity he showed in pacing his innings for the second 100 during the double century speaks volumes of the progress he has made ever since he took a bow in international cricket last year. I was all along convinced though of his ability to play the big innings at the highest level of the game. He had just scored a 279 against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-overs contest) this season.

“In the Ranji Trophy too he had once played a marathon innings of 274 against Delhi, an effort which had 14 sixes. It’s really up to the team management to select the best players for the ODI World Cup at home this year, but I think we have got enough ammunition to win back the cup at home,’’ Mazumdar said.