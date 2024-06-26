T20 World Cup: Afghanistan— the humble heroes who proved Lara right

Brian Lara, the West Indies legend, turned out to be a soothsayer, for he was one of the few pundits who forecast that Afghanistan would be in the semi-finals before the T20 World Cup started.

Rashid Khan, their captain and a wonderful ambassador of the game, remembered to thank him as soon as the bravehearts sneaked past Bangladesh in a rain-affected game to make their first semis of a major ICC tournament, this Tuesday, 25 June, in the West Indies.

‘’I think the only guy who had us in the semi-final was Brian Lara. At the welcome party, I told him, 'We won’t let you down. We will prove that you are right',’’ Khan said after his team made history and sealed a last-four match-up with South Africa in a couple of days’ time.

Australia, the 2021 champions and the team with the most enviable record at the knockout stages of ICC tournaments, were left out in the cold — but they have only themselves to blame after the two defeats at the hands of the Afghans and the Indians, respectively.

There is no doubt that the Afghan fairytale has to be the biggest 'story' of this World T20, irrespective of what may happen in their upcoming battle.

While their rise against all odds has been well documented over the years, one vividly remembers the uncertainty surrounding the future of the sport in Afghanistan even three years back, given the fresh Taliban incursion in 2021.