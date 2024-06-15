T20 World Cup: After another early exit, whither Pakistan cricket?

The early exit of Pakistan from the T20 World Cup – second time in a row in a major ICC tournament after the 50-overs World Cup last year – turned out to be the biggest talking point in the cricket fraternity on Saturday. Their legends of the game are aghast while the fans seem to be at their teethers’ end as to when would the green shirts win a title once again.

The fate of Babar Azam & Co, which was hanging by a thread in the ongoing T20 World Cup, was sealed no sooner the US and Ireland shared points when their group stage game was washed out at Lauderhill, Florida on Friday.

This allowed co-hosts US as the surprise package to go through to Super Eight as the second team from Group A after India with five points, while the 2022 runners-up are left packing their bags.

As is customary in their cricket, another major shake-up in their national team is on the cards. The familiar allegations of favouritism against captain Babar Azam has surfaced once again – much like the aftermath of the 50-overs World Cup in India which saw their premier batter stepping down after their failure to reach the semi-finals.