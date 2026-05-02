T20 World Cup: Can Harmanpreet & Co build their on ODI triumph in England?

The tag of being ODI world champions may bring additional pressure to Harmanpreet Kaur & Co when they begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup in June-July in England, but it’s also expected to give them a much-needed self belief. The 15-member squad named by BCCI has a chunk of the squad which won the 50-overs World Cup at home last November, with the only surprise of Amanjot Kaur being not there.

Replying to one of the early queries on her omission, Harmanpreet said at the media interaction in Mumbai on Saturday: “Amanjot is our key player but she is not available. She is away from cricket for 4-5 months now. It was difficult to find someone like her but we are trying. We have got Radha (Jadhav) back in the side and she is also an allrounder. It was hard to find Amanjot’s replacement but we are trying to balance the team.”

The best showing of Women in Blue in World T20 so far came in 2020 just before Covid shook the world when they finished runners up to the all conquering Australians in a one-sided final. The last edition in 2024, when the event had to be relocated to the UAE from Bangladesh at the eleventh hour due to the volatile political conditions in the neighbouring country, saw them exit from the group stages after only two wins.