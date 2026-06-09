T20 World Cup: Can it be the last frontier for skipper Harmanpreet ?

Will the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup be the final frontier for Harmanpreet Kaur, the veteran skipper of the Women in Blue? The 37-year-old, who endured several so-near-yet-so-far moments before the historic ODI World Cup triumph last year, now aims to replicate it in the T20 World Cup in England starting Friday (12 June).

It took the feisty woman from Moga in Punjab five editions — including a runners-up finish in 2017 — before she could lay her hands on the ODI World Cup trophy. The T20 format may still not be best suited to her girls, but they have a runners-up finish in the 2020 edition in Australia to their credit. This time, they want to go all the way as Harmanpreet feels they should live up to the high expectations generated after last year’s euphoria.

Speaking during Captains’ Day on Sunday, she recalled last year’s triumph that helped take the popularity of her team to even greater heights back home. "We saw that during last year’s World Cup when we won. After that, we have seen a massive change," she noted. "Many girls are coming to play cricket, and I think when we do well, a lot of things change. Hopefully, we play our best cricket and make an impact on women’s cricket."