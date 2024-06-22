T20 WC: Can Rohit-Kohli opening pair click together against Bangladesh?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – it’s one of the most popular cliches of life. The Indian team management did precisely that by forging an opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the eleventh hour before the ongoing T20 World Cup and truth be told, the Big Two remains a source of worry as the Men in Blue look poised to at least make the semi-finals.

The vibes in their dressing room look positive as the team has maintained a clean sheet so far, emphatically beating the potentially dangerous Afghanistan by 47 runs in their first Super Eight game and looking strong favourites in the Bangladesh game tonight. Nothing can be taken for granted in this format but with top two teams from each of the four-team groups making up the semi-final line-up, Rohit Sharma’s men are among the odds-on favourites to reach that far.

However, if there is a sore point in their performance review so far which can make a difference in the high-pressure knockout games, it’s a fact that the two giants of white ball cricket have failed to gell as the new-look opening combination. The star system in Indian cricket means that not too many are pointing their fingers at it and are focusing instead on how the likes of Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube are not delivering, but the two with 8000-plus T20I runs between them are guilty of the same offence.

Yes, it can be argued that it will need just one profitable powerplay for the two icons to click together – and it could well happen tonight – but the fact remains that they have looked misfits as the opening pair so far. While the spotlight had been more on Kohli’s poor sequence of scores, what with the captain scraping together a half-century on a challenging wicket against Ireland in their opener, but it’s certainly time to ponder over the returns from their first wicket partnership so far: 11, 22, 12 and one against Afghanistan.