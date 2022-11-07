T20 World Cup: Everyone would love to see India-Pakistan final again after 2007, says Shane Watson

New Zealand, the Group 1 table-toppers, have been in-form in all departments of the game. Pakistan, on the other hand, won three matches on the trot after losing the first two matches and were given a lifeline by Netherlands beating South Africa to make an entry into the last-four stage.



Watson feels that Pakistan will be very dangerous to face-off against for New Zealand in the semifinals. "There are certain times in all tournaments where a team just falls across the line and somehow finds its way into the finals and then goes on to win it. Especially when they weren't expecting to make the semis because of the way they played at certain times throughout this tournament.



"The freedom they are going to have after not expecting much in the middle of the tournament, so the freedom they are going to have is going to be very dangerous for the Kiwis."