T20 World Cup: Huge challenge to adjust to length, shot making at Adelaide Oval, says Rohit Sharma

The dimensions at the picturesque Adelaide Oval are different as compared to other grounds in Australia. Depending on which used pitch will be picked for Thursday's semifinal between India and England at the T20 World Cup, the square boundaries are around 57-67 metres, while the straight boundaries are longer, in between 79-88 metres.

In this situation, India have a slight edge over England, having played their tense five-run win over Bangladesh via DLS method at this venue last week. England, on the other hand, will be playing at the Adelaide Oval for the first time in the competition.

India skipper Rohit Sharma noted that the change in dimensions ahead of the semifinals required a shift in mindset for batters as well as bowlers at Adelaide Oval, while believing the advantage of having played here earlier would help them on Thursday.