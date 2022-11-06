T20 World Cup: Netherlands shocker for South Africa; India secures semifinal berth

The Netherlands caused the biggest upset of the ICC T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa by 13 runs in their last Super 12 Group 2 game and showing the Temba Bavuma-led side the exit door at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday.

The result means India, even if they lose their last Super 12 match to Zimbabwe later on Sunday, have secured a last-four berth after missing the spot in the 2021 edition of the tournament in the UAE.

South Africa's loss has given both Pakistan and Bangladesh hope of securing the second semifinal sport from Group 2. The two teams, on four points each, will clash later on Sunday and the winner will enter the semifinal.