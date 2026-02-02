T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s selective boycott a political, well thought move

First a guessing game and then a decision akin to cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face – that’s how one would like to qualify Pakistan’s selective boycott of the all-important league game against India of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The decision, tactically announced by their government, is a well thought political one though aimed to hurt the ICC coffers and in turn India – it’s biggest beneficiary.

As things stand, this is the first time since the 2010 T20 World Cup that a global ICC event will not have a India-Pakistan game – at least for now. It’s anybody’s guess as to what would be Pakistan’s stance should they cross paths again in the knockout stages for despite forfeiting the big game on 15 February, Salman Ali Agha’s team look primed to move to Super Eight from their group after beating the likes of US, The Netherlands and Namibia.

The overriding question now is: what made Pakistan take the brinkmanship to another level, knowing fully well that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could face a potential lawsuit to the tune of $ 38 million from the official broadcasters for loss of advertising and sponsorships? Not to speak of the punitive measures from ICC for violation of the Members Playing Agreement (MPA) alongwith being deprived of the annual revenue share?