T20 World Cup semis: Can Men in Blue exorcise their 2022 demons against England?

The crunch moment has finally arrived. After taking the rough with the smooth in their stride in this T20 World Cup campaign quite well so far, the Men in Blue are now two matches away from ending their drought of a ICC crown – and this is where their troubles began over a decade ago.

Of course, there is no need to remind the Indian fan about that fateful night of Ahmedabad in 2023, when India lost to Australia in the World Cup finals.

This time around, the foes are again familiar, as it was Jos Buttler’s England less than two years back in 2022 that hammered India by 10 wickets in the semi-final at Adelaide, but Rohit Sharma and company would do well to remember that tomorrow (27 June 2024) is another day.

Buttler and Alex Hales then made short work of the Indian attack, which, significantly, did not have a certain Jasprit Bumrah in its ranks. Ever since his comeback from a career-threatening injury a year back, Bumrah has wielded a tremendous psychological impact on rival batters—with his economy rate in the ongoing tournament setting him a class apart from others of his ilk.

He is again going to be the key at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday, 27 June 2024 though the track's reputation offers some turn and bite that could have the Indian spinners licking their lips in glee. Morever, there is a strong forecast for rain in Guyana that could put the semi-final match in jeopardy.