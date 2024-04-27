T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh, the six sixes man, a right fit as Ambassador

Despite being one of India’s biggest matchwinners in white ball cricket in this millennium, Yuvraj Singh has often nursed a few regrets, like never captaining his country or not being given his due for his role in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) gesture of naming him as the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador on Thursday is hence a timely gesture to this end.

The six sixes that ‘Yuvi’ plundered off Stuart Broad in one over in the first World T20 in South Africa in 2007 has long been a stuff of folklore.

Then at the peak of his prowess, he played a key role in M.S. Dhoni & Co. lifting the trophy with an invaluable 70 off 30 balls against Australia in the semis and only four years later, emerged as the Player of the Tournament in India’s triumph in 50-overs ICC World Cup.

After being named as the ambassador after Chris Gayle and Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, Yuvraj told the ICC media: ‘’Some of my fondest cricketing memories have come from playing at the T20 World Cup, including hitting six sixes in an over, so it’s very exciting to be part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet.

“The West Indies is a great place to play cricket with the fans coming to watch creating a vibe that is completely unique to that part of the world, while cricket is also expanding in the USA and I’m excited to be part of that growth through the T20 World Cup.