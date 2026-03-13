The Hundred: What made Sunrisers bid for Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed

An educated guess behind the decision is unlike India, the Pakistan diaspora is very strong in the UK with Bradford - barely 10 kms from Leeds - boasting around 300,000 population of Pakistan origin. A major priority for any new franchise owner surely will be to establish a connect with the local audience - apart from the cricketing reasons forwarded by Sunrisers head coach Daniel Vettori.

While the Sunrisers management, who were represented by Kavya Maran at the auction is yet to respond, Vettori contended that the move to go after Abrar had been a cricketing one after they missed out on Adil Rashid, the senior leg spinner of England. “Once we missed out on Adil Rashid [to Southern Brave], who was a priority early on, then we obviously jumped into the overseas spinner. There were four or five guys that we were looking at, and Abrar was one of them. Very pleased to get him,” the former New Zealand captain said.

While Vettori refrained from commenting on the relations between India and Pakistan, he said that the coaches and management did not have any chat about not picking Pakistan players in the auction and in fact had Usman Tariq on their radar as well. “We just planned for everyone who was in the auction. There wasn't a discussion about not picking Pakistan players. It was just a matter of who was the best option. After we missed out on Adil Rashid, the priority was going to get a spin bowler, and we didn't think that quality was in the local market, so we had to jump overseas.'' The League will start on 21 July and conclude on 16 August.