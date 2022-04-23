Third umpire should have interfered and said it was no ball: Pant

RR legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to stop Kuldeep from walking out, while Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line.



The match eventually resumed after a long delay and DC fell short by 15 runs.



Asked if it was all right to send a team management member onto the field to argue for not calling a no-ball, Pant said, "Obviously it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it.



"I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring."



Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But batsman wanted it as a no ball.



"I think umpire made his decision very clear and stuck to it."