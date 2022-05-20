Three New Zealand players test Covid-19 positive ahead of Test series vs England

Three members of the New Zealand touring party for the three-Test series against England have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first game, scheduled at Lord's from June 2.



Top-order batter Henry Nicholls, right-arm pacer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for the virus and will be in five days of hotel room isolation.



A statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday that, "Three of the BLACKCAPS touring party are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the first warm-up match against Sussex in Brighton.