U-19 Asia Cup: Vaibhav story grows, but senior India call-up can wait

The ecstasy in Pakistan camp after Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell cheaply during their Under-19 Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Sunday summed up how prized his wicket was. It’s didn’t make much of a difference in the end as the Boys in Blue won the big game by a whopping 90 runs but underlined that Vaibhav has become one of the marquee batters in the circuit in recent months.

It was only on Friday that Vaibhav took an ordinary UAE attack to the cleaners – scoring 171 off 95 balls in the tournament’s first Group A match at the ICC Academy ground. The shorter boundaries at the venue hardly proved a challenge for the 14-year-old prodigious talent from Samastipur in Bihar as he hit 14 sixes and nine boundaries, overtaking the previous record of 12 sixes – the most in a single innings in a youth ODI by Australia’s Michael Hill in 2008.

The remarkable display of power-hitting saw Vaibhav etch his name into the tournament's record books, overtaking the record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a single innings of the U-19 Asia Cup held by Afghanistan’s Darwish Rasooli (10 sixes in 2017). His effort, in which the century came in 56 balls, is now the second-highest score by an Indian in a Youth ODI, falling just short of Ambati Rayudu’s 177 not out against England U-19 in 2002.