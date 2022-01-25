U-19 CWC: England take on SA; Yash Dhull-led India to play Bangladesh on Jan 29

The Super League quarterfinal stage of the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup commences on January 26, with England set to take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, but what will bind the attention of the Indian fans will be the game between the Yash Dhull-led India and Bangladesh on January 29.



Four-time champions India entered the Super League stages in formidable form, having won all three of their games in Group B to finish top and set up a clash with Bangladesh, who defeated them in the final in the last edition of the tournament.



Huge centuries from Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi saw India conclude the group format with a massive 326-run victory over Uganda having already beaten South Africa and Ireland.



Bangladesh's passage was not quite as smooth, with the defending 2020 champions recovering from losing their opening game to England to finish second in Group A. An eight-wicket win over Canada was followed by a nine-wicket triumph (DLS) in a rain-interrupted game against UAE to set up a rematch of the final two years ago.



And while India will fancy avenging their three-wicket defeat in the 2020 showpiece, Bangladesh are finding their stride at just the right time to set the stage for a keen contest.