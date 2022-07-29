'Versatile' Shubman Gill can do well at No. 3 or 4: Saba Karim

Former India cricketer Saba Karim feels that young top-order batter Shubman Gill's versatility bodes well for him and added that he can do well even at number three and four in the batting line-up. Gill was one of the biggest bright stars from India's 3-0 ODI series win against the West Indies, amassing 205 runs in three innings and bagging the 'Player of the Series' award.



Gill was selected ahead of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the batting alongside stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and justified the selection with scores of 64, 43 and 98 not out, strengthening his case for being a future long-term ODI opener.



"I look at him as a versatile player because at this stage, one has seen him bat so well for India as an opener. But given the opportunity, I'm sure he can do well at number three, number four and I think mostly in the T20 format, you look at players who can bat number one, number two and number three. So, I think in that kind of a mould, Shubman Gill can fit in quite easily," said Karim on 'Sports Over The Top' show on Sports18.