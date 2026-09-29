Vinod Kambli feels at home as resident of an elder care centre at Thane
Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home, says the fallen star in a video
Vinod Kambli, Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood friend and former India cricketer, has been in the news for several years amid health and personal struggles. The latest attention came after a video, released two days ago, showed the 54-year-old living in a two-person room at an elder-care centre in Thane, Maharashtra.
In an official video released by the NIDAN Centre for Elder Care, Kambli spoke about the facility, drawing widespread public attention and concern.
“I am currently undergoing treatment at NIDAN. The facilities here are excellent. The cleanliness and everything here are very good. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here,” a frail-looking Kambli says in somewhat muffled speech.
He was admitted to the elder-care centre after receiving treatment at a nearby hospital in Thane. Dr Mahesh Naik, founder of NIDAN, told ThePrint in an interview that the centre was being used to give Kambli a change of surroundings while helping him cope with his daily routine.
“Shailesh Agarwal, Kambli’s lifelong doctor, is my friend. After his treatment at the hospital, Agarwal sent him to my centre as he was refusing to eat or drink. Hence, we brought him here,” he said.
“The change of atmosphere would help him to get along well with the current scenario. On 23rd September, we asked him to do a review video for us. He just did it for fun, and it went viral. He has also volunteered to help in our centre.”
The staff at NIDAN said Kambli follows a strict set of routines throughout the day and several activities were carried out to keep him engaged. “Kambliji is being taken good care of. His day started with a morning walk and then after breakfast, we went for a regular medical check-up. That was followed by yoga and then lunch,” said Ranjana Yogesh Davane, Kambli’s attendant and secretary at NIDAN. “We had a singing session in the evening and physiotherapy. He participated in everything with much excitement.”
He would often regale his teammate, 70-year-old Laxmi Narayan, with stories of his exploits on the pitch - like the first six he hit against Pakistan’s Iqbal Sikander. He remembers the centuries and the double centuries as his 227 against England in 1992-93 series still stands tall among India’s batting feats.
“We have a legend with us. We have an idol. We want to keep him here for a lifetime. Whenever he feels like it, whenever he wants to relax or change his atmosphere, he can come and stay with us,” Dr Naik said after Kambli left the centre for home last week for the Ganesh puja after a three-week stay. “He is always welcome here.”