Vinod Kambli feels at home as resident of an elder care centre at Thane

Vinod Kambli, Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood friend and former India cricketer, has been in the news for several years amid health and personal struggles. The latest attention came after a video, released two days ago, showed the 54-year-old living in a two-person room at an elder-care centre in Thane, Maharashtra.

In an official video released by the NIDAN Centre for Elder Care, Kambli spoke about the facility, drawing widespread public attention and concern.

“I am currently undergoing treatment at NIDAN. The facilities here are excellent. The cleanliness and everything here are very good. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here,” a frail-looking Kambli says in somewhat muffled speech.

He was admitted to the elder-care centre after receiving treatment at a nearby hospital in Thane. Dr Mahesh Naik, founder of NIDAN, told ThePrint in an interview that the centre was being used to give Kambli a change of surroundings while helping him cope with his daily routine.

“Shailesh Agarwal, Kambli’s lifelong doctor, is my friend. After his treatment at the hospital, Agarwal sent him to my centre as he was refusing to eat or drink. Hence, we brought him here,” he said.