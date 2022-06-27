Virat unlikely to lead if Rohit is unwell for rescheduled Test, says his childhood coach

During the ceremony, Kartikeya Sharma, founder of Pro Sportify and Member of Parliament-elect (Rajya Sabha) from Haryana was conferred with "Indian Sports Fan Award 2022" in presence of Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, Olympic medallists Karnam Malleshwari, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and others, for his contribution to Indian sports via various leagues.



Virat looked in fine touch during India's four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire County Club, which ended in a draw. It's often been seen that the star cricketer generally doesn't play the orthodox square cut especially in Test cricket but he found a way with the flashy punches in the warm-up game.



Asked whether Virat has added a few new shots in his armoury, the coach said that Virat always tries to adapt well with the conditions and they have conversations from time to time.



"I think he was playing really well and got some 60-odd runs in the second innings. He looked in great nick and I feel he will continue that in the coming series. Virat is a sort of player, who keeps working on his batting based on the requirement of the conditions. He always keeps on adding a few shots in his armoury so that he can counter or adjust with the condition, where he is playing," said Sharma.



"Adaptability has been his best strength, which he is doing now. We do have conversations from time to time but there is nothing much to advise him, since he is relaxed and playing well," he added.