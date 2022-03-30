Warne gave me the belief that I was a Superman: Shane Watson

Recounting a few memorable conversations he had with Warne, Watson said the late cricketer was always a willing helper and a great friend.

"I've had a lot of conversations with Warnie around life and cricket. He always talked about how to take the aggressive option, how to take the positive option in any situation. He turned my bowling around. His mindset was always about getting a wicket. My mindset playing under him at Rajasthan Royals shifted. That's why he was so ridiculously good, because he always understood how to be able to try and get a wicket.



"His advice around all different parts of life. He was someone who was always willing to just help out in any way. My first commentary gig was the T20 World Cup last year. He was one person who reached out to provide some great words of support, encouragement and advice, because that's just what he did for his mates."