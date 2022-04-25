We haven't batted well enough in tournament, more responsibility needs to be taken: Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma ran out of reasons for Mumbai Indians' losing streak which extended to eight games, accepting that shoddy batting has hurt the team and led to the disaster which the 2022 season has been for the five-time champions.







Lucknow Super Giants beat MI by 36 runs with skipper KL Rahul scoring another hundred against his favourite side while Rohit's 39 was the top score for the home team.



"We haven't batted well enough in this tournament. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and go on to play long innings. Some of the opposition players have done that and that is what is hurting us. One guy needs to ensure that he bats as long as possible," Rohit said after the match.



Rohit accepted that some shots were irresponsible.



"I thought we bowled pretty okay. It wasn't easy. It was a good pitch to bat on. I thought that score should have been chased down, but we didn't bat well enough. When you have a target like that, it is important to string partnerships. But some irresponsible shots in the middle, including mine," he added.



Rohit feels that the manner in which they are losing games, everyone in the bench is in contention.



"Everyone has come into discussion given how our tournament has gone. We need to ensure that we have a settled team and give players in the middle a fair chance," he said when asked if there is a chance for Tim David to come into equation.



"Their roles are different when they play for their countries and here we expect something else from them. We tried not making too many changes, and we have tried to play the best combination possible.



'But when you lose games, you always have such discussions. As far as I am concerned, I want to give people enough chances to prove themselves. The season hasn't gone the way we would have wanted it to, but such things happen," he concluded.