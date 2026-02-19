West Indies brush aside Italy by 42 runs to sign off group stage on high

The bowlers, however, were the architects of victory. Young all-rounder Forde, continuing his fine form from the Nepal clash, set the tone with a powerplay spell of 2/17 in three overs, uprooting Justin Mosca and Syed Naqvi with deliveries that oscillated between cunning variation and raw pace. Joseph, with his short-ball arsenal, delivered the coup de grâce, removing Grant Stewart in the 15th over and snuffing out Italy’s faint hopes. Motie, the wily left-arm spinner, mesmerized the batters in the middle overs, trapping JJ Smuts (24) and the in-form Ben (26) at pivotal junctures, keeping the scoreboard under siege.

Italy’s chase, though ignited briefly by a promising partnership, ultimately crumbled under the relentless pressure. Successive blows—including the dismissals of Stewart and Manenti, who had earlier terrorized England with a scintillating 92-run stand—left the Italians gasping. They concluded their campaign with a solitary victory against Nepal, while the West Indies, having already cemented their Super Eights berth, soared to the top of Group C with an unbroken string of victories.

West Indies’ innings, while buoyed by Hope, saw early setbacks with the in-form Shimron Hetmyer (1) and opener Brandon King (4) departing cheaply. Yet, Hope’s counterattacking brilliance turned adversity into artistry. From drilling a half-volley through extra-cover to pulling a six over square leg, he fashioned a 28-ball fifty that electrified the Caribbean faithful. While Roston Chase’s tentative 24 off 25 balls tempered the momentum, Hope’s flourish ensured the Windies posted a total more than adequate for their lethal bowling unit to dismantle the opposition.

“Four and four is a result, you want in the next stage again. So let’s just take it one day at a time,” said Hope, summing up a campaign of dominance and setting the stage for West Indies’ march into the Super Eights with unshakable confidence.

With PTI inputs