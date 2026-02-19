West Indies brush aside Italy by 42 runs to sign off group stage on high
Shai Hope hits a second fifty as West Indies post 165/6 and bowl Italy out for 123
In a commanding display of batting flair and disciplined bowling, West Indies cruised to a 42-run triumph over Italy, sealing an unblemished record in the group stage of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Skipper Shai Hope dazzled with a second consecutive half-century, his elegant strokeplay steering the Caribbean side to 165/6, while the bowlers orchestrated a symphony of wickets to leave Italy reeling at 123 in just 18 overs.
On the sunlit Eden pitch, which had already witnessed England’s mammoth 202 nearly being chased down, the West Indies’ total might have appeared modest. Yet, the Caribbean bowling ensemble turned the chase into a mere formality. Matthew Forde (3/19), Shamar Joseph (4/30), and Gudakesh Motie (2/24) carved through the Italian lineup with surgical precision, ensuring that the Windies’ winning momentum carried seamlessly into the Super Eights.
Hope’s innings was a masterclass in timing and aggression. Striking six fours and four towering sixes, he anchored the innings with a 46-ball 75, effortlessly dismantling the Italian attack while his teammates faltered at the other end. Even as spinners Ben Manenti (2/37) and Crishan Kalugamage (2/25) wove their web to stifle the scoring in the death overs, Hope’s artistry shone undimmed.
The bowlers, however, were the architects of victory. Young all-rounder Forde, continuing his fine form from the Nepal clash, set the tone with a powerplay spell of 2/17 in three overs, uprooting Justin Mosca and Syed Naqvi with deliveries that oscillated between cunning variation and raw pace. Joseph, with his short-ball arsenal, delivered the coup de grâce, removing Grant Stewart in the 15th over and snuffing out Italy’s faint hopes. Motie, the wily left-arm spinner, mesmerized the batters in the middle overs, trapping JJ Smuts (24) and the in-form Ben (26) at pivotal junctures, keeping the scoreboard under siege.
Italy’s chase, though ignited briefly by a promising partnership, ultimately crumbled under the relentless pressure. Successive blows—including the dismissals of Stewart and Manenti, who had earlier terrorized England with a scintillating 92-run stand—left the Italians gasping. They concluded their campaign with a solitary victory against Nepal, while the West Indies, having already cemented their Super Eights berth, soared to the top of Group C with an unbroken string of victories.
West Indies’ innings, while buoyed by Hope, saw early setbacks with the in-form Shimron Hetmyer (1) and opener Brandon King (4) departing cheaply. Yet, Hope’s counterattacking brilliance turned adversity into artistry. From drilling a half-volley through extra-cover to pulling a six over square leg, he fashioned a 28-ball fifty that electrified the Caribbean faithful. While Roston Chase’s tentative 24 off 25 balls tempered the momentum, Hope’s flourish ensured the Windies posted a total more than adequate for their lethal bowling unit to dismantle the opposition.
“Four and four is a result, you want in the next stage again. So let’s just take it one day at a time,” said Hope, summing up a campaign of dominance and setting the stage for West Indies’ march into the Super Eights with unshakable confidence.
