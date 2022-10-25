West Indies head coach Phil Simmons to quit following T20 WC debacle

The 59-year-old, a former West Indies all-rounder, described the side's early exit from the T20 World Cup as unfathomable.



I acknowledge that it's not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well. It's disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn't turn up," Simmons said in the statement.



"We weren't good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play-out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers," said Simmons who played 26 Tests and 143 ODIs from 1987 to 1999.



He was at the helm of affairs in 2016 when West Indies won their second T20 World Cup title, defeating England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After his first short stint, Simmons was appointed head coach again in October 2019 for a four-year tenure. However, he was controversially dismissed at that time also.



From a personal perspective this is not a knee jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies Head Coach at the end of the Test series against Australia.



"It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made."