Why a Pakistan vs India contest is like the Super Bowl

Pakistan have shown in recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cups that they are capable of challenging anyone. Even though their form has been inconsistent in 2024, I believe they have all the ingredients to put it all together in the West Indies and USA.

Over the last two ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, they have made one final and one semi-final and there is no question of the talent in the squad.

The conditions in the Caribbean will definitely suit them. There is so much talent in the side, particularly when you look at the bowling attack which should thrive over there. The fast bowlers are as good as any team in the world and there is so much depth as well.

That class is much more important than recent form. We have seen time and again that the landscape of the game can change in the space of a few overs in T20 cricket. Part of the reason the results have been a bit up and down is that the selectors have been testing youngsters and giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

It was important to settle on the best combination for the World Cup. Once they get there, I am expecting them to target the powerplay, keeping the strike rate high, before building up until the 14th over. From there, the finish will be the key.