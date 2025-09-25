WI Test series: Has Easwaran's chances to make the cut hit a dead-end ?

Responding to a query about Easwaran’s exclusion, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said: “Normally, when you travel, you carry 16 or 17. You take a third opener. Here if there is an injury or something, you can always fly a guy out. Here we have an extra allrounder in Axar Patel, who wasn’t part of the England tour. We can only pick 15. There is nothing to his story. KL and Jaiswal have done well, so we don’t need a third opener in the squad. If need be, we can fly him and play a Test,” Agarkar added.

According to a conservative estimate, more than 15 players have made their debuts since Easwaran’s call-up as he has continued to bide his time. Now 30, he has got a call-up for the Rest of India side for the Irani Cup and will be clearly on trial again - but for what?

Recognition for Jaddu

The elevation of senior allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, 36, as vice-captain comes in the wake of Rishabh Pant not being available as he is recovering from the foot injury sustained during the England series. A member of the Old Guard who is certainly on the home stretch of his career, Jadeja’s vice-captaincy can be treated as an offer of gratitude for his allround brilliance in the last England tour. “We’re hopeful that he (Pant) will be available for South Africa (Tests) and Jaddu’s been one of your top performers, so there’s a lot of experience,” Agarkar said.

Pace warhead Jasprit Bumrah will be available for both Tests, despite discussions around workload management in England, where he missed two of the five matches. “This team is for both Tests so Bumrah is available for both Tests. We had a fair break, and he didn't play the fifth Test vs England. So we had a fair break. Even the Asia Cup has been spaced out well till the last week. So Bumrah is ready and keen to play both matches,’’ Agarkar added.