Women's Asia Cup: Giving chances to other batters backfired, says Harmanpreet after 13-run loss to Pakistan

"In the middle, we were trying to give the chance to other batters, which cost us today. Because you have to do that as the tournament goes on, but it backfired. It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to take singles and rotate strike, we played too many dot balls," said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.



The 13-run loss was just the third time India lost to Pakistan in T20Is and also, their first loss to their arch-rivals in the history of Women's Asia Cup. "For me it is important that whoever is new in the side, they should good number of games heading into the World Cup, because whenever you change the side the players coming in should be ready. It was a great opportunity for others," added Harmanpreet.



India now have less than 24 hours to regroup and make a turnaround against hosts and defending champions Bangladesh, a side they lost to in the 2018 Women's Asia Cup final.



"We are aware of that and never take any team lightly. It is a part of the game. Yesterday, Thailand played a good game. Today, they (Pakistan) played good cricket, and they came up trumps and deserved to win it. Going forward, we need to work on those areas and be strong," asserted Harmanpreet.



Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof was elated with how her side executed their plans to perfection against India and applauded senior all-rounder Nida Dar for her all-round show with the bat and ball.