Women's World Cup: Packed stadium braves rain as India throw down the gauntlet in final

The difference that Shafali Varma can make to the strike-rate of the Indian team was palpable in the rain-delayed final of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

It’s a pity that the precocious talent, coming in as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawal since the semi-final, failed to keep her date with the first ODI century – but some late blitz from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh ensured it did not prove too costly in the ultimate analysis.

A 35,000-strong crowd filled the terraces at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, braving a steady downpour before the game which delayed the start by an hour. However, a full 50-overs contest finally got underway and Shafali set the tone with a characteristic freeflowing half-century – her fifth in this format. A century looked there for the taking when she failed to get enough elevation against seamer Ayabonga Khaka for a easy catch at mid-off for 87.

If the South African spinners did a good job of pulling things back midway, a fine run-a-ball 58 by senior allrounder Deepti and spunky 34 by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh helped the hosts to a challenging total of 298 for seven.

It was because of her impetuousity at times that Shafali, someone who has already carved a niche for herself in the T20 game at 21, that she was sidelined from the 50-overs format for about an year. The call-up was almost a stroke of destiny as Pratika, Smriti Mandhana’s opening partner, was having a prolific tournament since a freak injury came in the way while fielding in an inconsequential match against Bangladesh.