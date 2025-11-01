World Cup diary: Who gets how much richer after ICC announce pay parity
Sunidhi Chauhan to light up the final with mid-match concert at D.Y. Patil Stadium
The 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is set to witness a ‘first’ in terms of prize money after the world governing body announced a pay parity for both the men and women’s World Cups. This will see either India or South Africa, champions of the tournament, getting richer by Rs 37.3 crore while the runners-up will receive Rs 20 crore.
These are record figures, marking a 239 percent increase in the winner’s prize from 2022 when Australia received around Rs 11 crore and a 273 percent rise in the runners-up reward compared to the Rs five crore England earned three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists, Australia and England, will each receive Rs 9.3 crore, a significant increase from the Rs 2.5 crore offered in the last edition.
The total prize pool for the 2025 Women’s World Cup is a staggering Rs 116 crore, four times higher than the Rs 29 cr distributed in the 2022 tournament in New Zealand. The prize pool hence surpasses that of the 2023 Men’s World Cup, which had a total of Rs 84 crore.
Each participating team this year is guaranteed Rs 2 crore for taking part, while teams finishing fifth and sixth will receive Rs 5.8 crore each and those ranked seventh and eighth will take home Rs 2.3 crore apiece. Every group-stage win adds another Rs 28 lakh to a team’s total earnings, ensuring that even in the early rounds, consistent performances bring financial rewards.
Sunidhi to perform
Sunidhi Chauhan, the music diva, is set to light up the final during the mid-innings break – a performance where she will be accompanied by a group of 60 dancers. The show will also feature a special-effect fireworks display by choreographer Sanjay Shetty.
Chauhan will also perform India’s national anthem before the start of the summit clash, while the South African anthem will be sung by Cape Town’s Tarynn Bank. ‘’It’s an honour to be performing at the Women’s World Cup and I am really looking forward to the big day,” Chauhan said.
“With India in the final and the stands packed with enthusiastic fans, I’m sure the atmosphere will be electric, and it will be a day all of us will remember for long.”