World Cup diary: Who gets how much richer after ICC announce pay parity

The 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is set to witness a ‘first’ in terms of prize money after the world governing body announced a pay parity for both the men and women’s World Cups. This will see either India or South Africa, champions of the tournament, getting richer by Rs 37.3 crore while the runners-up will receive Rs 20 crore.

These are record figures, marking a 239 percent increase in the winner’s prize from 2022 when Australia received around Rs 11 crore and a 273 percent rise in the runners-up reward compared to the Rs five crore England earned three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists, Australia and England, will each receive Rs 9.3 crore, a significant increase from the Rs 2.5 crore offered in the last edition.

The total prize pool for the 2025 Women’s World Cup is a staggering Rs 116 crore, four times higher than the Rs 29 cr distributed in the 2022 tournament in New Zealand. The prize pool hence surpasses that of the 2023 Men’s World Cup, which had a total of Rs 84 crore.

Each participating team this year is guaranteed Rs 2 crore for taking part, while teams finishing fifth and sixth will receive Rs 5.8 crore each and those ranked seventh and eighth will take home Rs 2.3 crore apiece. Every group-stage win adds another Rs 28 lakh to a team’s total earnings, ensuring that even in the early rounds, consistent performances bring financial rewards.