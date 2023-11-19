World Cup final: Can India defend a below-par 240 on this wicket?

When Australian captain Pat Cummins sent India in for batting after winning the toss, many wondered the wisdom of the decision. It seemed a calculated gamble which worked as the pace trio stuck to a plan to rein in the powerful Indian batting line-up to a modest 240 all out for a change.

While it looks a below par score on the face of it, the Australian batting line-up need to show a great deal of discipline as the wicket chosen at the Narendra Modi Stadium is not really easy to bat on. History shows that teams batting first in the finals of 50-over World Cups have won eight of the 12 finals so far.