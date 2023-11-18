World Cup final: Will Team India exact its 2003 revenge on Australia?

Asked if he felt the current Indian team is showing a similar aura like Ponting’s men to be able to turn the tables, Rohit Sharma was dismissive in the evening. ‘’See, I don’t believe in aura or anything like that. If we make mistakes on the day, then all the good work will go waste,’’ he said.

The revenge apart, similarities are being drawn up in the timeline of these two teams’ campaign two decades apart. Ponting’s team went on to become unbeaten champions in 2003 and 2007 – a streak which India are trying to emulate this time after 10 wins at a stretch.

The pressure will certainly be more on Rohit Sharma & Co for despite having crossed the semi-final jinx after two editions, the bigger picture remains that they have failed to win a major ICC championship across any format in the last decade.

It is nothing short of an anomaly, given the fact that the past decade had been an extremely productive one for Indian cricket – where the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have strode like a colossus, have won back-to-back away Test series in Australia and the teams have frequently enjoyed long stints as the No.1 team in all formats.

Despite India’s dominance throughout the past month, if any team had them on the ropes it was Australia in the first game when Cummins & Co had reduced them to 2/3 in a chase of 200 before Kohli and K.L. Rahul brought them back in the game with a courageous partnership.

The Indian think tank certainly remembers this and hence are playing on a used pitch, built with black soil and expected to be slow with less carry for the fast bowlers.