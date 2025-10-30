World Cup: Jemimah powers India to final in record chase against Aussies
Women in Blue see chance to end title-drought at home as they take on South Africa for title on Sunday
Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, slamming an unbeaten 127 as India pulled off a record chase to storm into the Women's World Cup 2025 final with a five-wicket win over defending champions Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
The Women in Blue, who made finals of the 50-overs showpiece twice in 2005 and 2017, will get a chance to end their jinx when they take on South Africa in the final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Sunday (2 November). Alyssa Healy & Co, regarded as Invincibles in the women's game, had their 16-match winning streak in the World Cup snapped on Thursday.
Jemimah anchored the innings brilliantly with her century while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a crucial 89 off 88 deliveries as India successfully chased down 339 - the highest target in Women's ODIs. Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) also chipped in with handy contributions as India overhauled the target with nine balls to spare.
Earlier, opener Phoebe Litchfield's 119 off 93 balls was the cornerstone of Australia's massive total of 338 all out in 50 overs in the second semi-final. Apart from Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (77 off 88 balls) added stability during a 155-run stand for the second wicket, while Ashleigh Gardner provided late fireworks with 65 off 45 balls after Australia opted to bat first.
It was a tough day for the bowlers, as only young spinner Shree Charani (2/49 in 10 overs) managed to contain the flow of runs. Deepti Sharma (2/73) picked up a couple of wickets but proved expensive.
For Australia, Kim Garth (2/46) and Annabel Sutherland (2/69) were among the wickets.
