World Cup: Jemimah powers India to final in record chase against Aussies

Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, slamming an unbeaten 127 as India pulled off a record chase to storm into the Women's World Cup 2025 final with a five-wicket win over defending champions Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The Women in Blue, who made finals of the 50-overs showpiece twice in 2005 and 2017, will get a chance to end their jinx when they take on South Africa in the final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Sunday (2 November). Alyssa Healy & Co, regarded as Invincibles in the women's game, had their 16-match winning streak in the World Cup snapped on Thursday.

Jemimah anchored the innings brilliantly with her century while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a crucial 89 off 88 deliveries as India successfully chased down 339 - the highest target in Women's ODIs. Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) also chipped in with handy contributions as India overhauled the target with nine balls to spare.