World Cup semi-final: Rohit knows what to do against Boult, says Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar has just two words of advice for Rohit Sharma & Co if they win the toss against New Zealand in the high octane World Cup semi-final tomorrow: bat first.

The former Indian batting legend and a member of Kapil Dev’s Class of 1983 is upbeat that the current team will be able to break the semi-final jinx in the 50-overs showpiece in the last two editions.

The last one at the Old Trafford, against the same opponents in 2019 at the back of a rousing campaign, still hurts them while they bowed out against eventual champions Australia in 2015.

‘’Well, that was four years ago and very much a part of history. Much like a batter tries to shake off the previous failure in a new innings, that result will have no bearing on tomorrow’s game. Given the kind of cricket these guys have played so far, I am very confident they should be able to end the jinx tomorrow,’’ said ‘The Colonel.’