World Cup semis: Can Shafali Verma be the X-factor against the mighty Aussies?

It’s not every day that a team sends an SoS to a batter who is not even in the list of stand-bys for the ICC World Cup semi-final.

This is the importance of being Shafali Verma, the chubby 21-year-old that the Indian team management has flown in as an injury replacement for in-form opener Pratika Rawal, ahead of the semi-final against Alyssa Healy & Co. tomorrow, 30 October.

No prizes for guessing that the Indian team management would like to bank on the X-factor that the explosive Verma can bring to the table to rattle the experienced Australian attack. During the Indian team’s stop–start journey to the semi-finals, the strike rate of the top order has been a major source of concern and it was almost ironical that Rawal — the most consistent batter in the side — was often at the receiving end of the criticism.

As the freak injury to Rawal in an inconsequential match against Bangladesh (she hurt her ankle and knee while trying to stop a boundary) ended her World Cup dreams, the selectors parachuted in Verma, pulling her out of a domestic T20 game.

The same boom-or-bust approach that cost the Delhi sportswoman her place in the ODI team may now come in handy. There is certainly a rising clamour to send her higher up the order with vice-captain and prolific run-getter Smriti Mandhana to exploit the power play.