World T20: BCCI incentive for Men in Blue six times more than ICC prize money

While it’s the call of the BCCI, the richest cricket body in the world, to decide on the amount of bonus for the players and coaches – it is expected to leave a large section of the cricketing community slighted for the unequal distribution of revenue in the game.

Recent figures released by ESPN Cricinfo show that India are set to earn to the tune of $ 231 million, nearly 40% of ICC’s surplus earnings projected from surplus earnings in the next four-year cycle. England and Australia, the second and third teams in the table, are projected to receive $ 41.33 m and $ 37.53 million, which amounts to 6.89% and 6.25% of the pie, respectively.

Meanwhile, Team India has been left stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl which has now turned into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm. The storm will was expected to pass by Barbados on Sunday night local time while the Indian cricket team was to take flight on Monday morning local time for New York. However, the closure of the airport in Barbados has forced Team India and their family members to stay back at the Hilton Hotel.

The BCCI officials, including Shah, are also in Barbados with the team in the same hotel and they are planning to get a charter direct to Delhi – though it will not be possible as long as the airport stays closed. Any announcement on the felicitation of the squad hence will have to wait till the team’s return.