WTC final: Australia defeat India, become the first team to win all ICC titles

The widely-followed and much-loved Indian cricket team lost yet again when it mattered the most, the country's calibrated youth structure, the multiple superstars, and the presence of a legend in support staff coming to naught for the sport's financial powerhouse.

India's underwhelming record in ICC tournaments continued with a 209-run hammering by Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London on Sunday.

Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day at The Oval.

Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event. India's last ICC title came way back in 2013 and it was their second successive defeat in the WTC final, having gone down against New Zealand two years ago.

India lost seven wickets for the addition of 70 runs on the final day.

Australia thus became the first team to win all ICC titles. The Aussies won the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. It has also also claimed the ICC Champions Trophy in successive editions in 2006 and 2009.