Yashasvi has been a quick learner and adapted well, says childhood coach

Speaking in his popular Tamil Youtube channel, Ashwin gushed: ‘’He (Jaiswal) had a great time in the IPL, had a wonderful start in first class cricket. I am quite enjoying it. I am seeing Rishabh Pant here. His fearless cricket is serving him well. Yashavi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water.’’

A big endorsement this which can be proved only with time, but he has certainly has come a long way since making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 on the back of a rousing show in the Under-19 World Cup. No one has seen his career graph closer than Jwala Singh, his coach-and-mentor, for whom the cricketer was like a member of the family for almost a decade.

‘’The best thing about Yashasvi is he is a quick learner and knows how to adapt as per the requirement of the format. He showed he wants to dominate in Tests as well and all I want to tell him is to have faith in his abilities,’’ said Jwala.

Taking time out from his TV commentary assignment of the Test in a regional language, the wannabe star’s childhood coach told National Herald on the phone: ‘’There is really a lot of competition for the top order slots in Indian team and I am glad that he has been able to grab the opportunity with both hands so far. In the two-Test series in South Africa, he failed in the first couple of occasions but then, you do need a couple of innings to settle down in such testing conditions.’’