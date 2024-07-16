Zimbabwe series: India look ready for life without Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

The overwhelming number of ongoing sporting showpieces, not to speak of the euphoria over India’s T20 World Cup win, somewhat overshadowed India’s 4-1 T20 series win against Zimbabwe. Not surprising, given the fact it was only a BCCI act of largesse to help the African country’s cricket board financially, but there was a historical significance of the tour.

The series, for one, officially marked the beginning of Men in Blue’s journey in this format in the post Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli-Ravindra Jadeja era. The bigger picture, meanwhile, is that it leads to the road for the next World T20 scheduled in India in two years’ time – where they will go in as defending champions. It’s been a promising start to that end and the new head coach Gautam Gambhir will get a two-year cycle, and a surfeit of bilateral T20 cricket, to shortlist his men.

Just reflect on the following playing XI against Zimbabwe in the final T20I, which had just three names from the World Cup-winning squad in the Caribbean: captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Kumar. An enviable line-up this, with enough clues on who can take up the positions of the famed trio who just bid adieu to the shortest format.

The top three being the most contentious positions, Gill, Jaiswal and debutant Abhishek made merry – albeit against a mediocre attack. Gill, who could be one of the leaders of the batting unit in days to come alongwith senior pro Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, was quieter of the three in the series but one could see him occupying the No.3 spot to hold the innings together a la Kohli. However, Pant did a commendable job in that unaccustomed position under the challenging conditions in the West Indies and it will be a tough call to displace him.