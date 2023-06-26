16,000 kg drugs seized by Delhi Police destroyed

About 16,000 kilograms of drugs and other psychotropic substances seized by the Delhi Police were destroyed in the northwestern part of the city on the International Day Against Drug Abuse on Monday, June 26, officials said.



Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated a programme at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt Ltd in the RU Nagar Industrial area, GTK Road, where the drugs seized by the Crime Branch and Special Cell were destroyed, an official statement said.



The programme was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other officers of city police, it added.