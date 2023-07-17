3 people sentenced to life by Ahmedabad Court for sharing confidential information with ISI

Ahmedabad Sessions Court has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in sharing army’s confidential information with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

The convicted individuals include two residents of Jamalpur in Ahmedabad and one from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. They were arrested by Ahmedabad District Crime Branch in 2012.

The court proceedings, led by Public Prosecutor Bharat Patni, involved the testimonies of 75 witnesses. The case unveiled that both the accused, Sirajuddin from Jamalpur and Naushad Ali from Rajasthan, had separately traveled to Pakistan and interacted with ISI agents named Taimur and Tahir.

It was revealed that they were earning money by sharing sensitive information about the Indian military with ISI agents. They received a sum of Rs 2 lakh, which included Rs 1.96 lakh through Western Union money transfer and Rs 6,000 through Moneygram.