3 persons killed after bus rams into truck in Chhattisgarh

At least three persons were killed and over five others injured when a bus carrying people to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Raipur, rammed into a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occured in the early morning hours on a national highway near Beltara.

The bus, coming from Ambikapur district and carrying some 40 people on board, rammed into the stationary truck which was parked on the side of the road due to a breakdown.

Two people among the injured -- Lilu Gupta and Vishambhar Yarav -- are BJP functionaries and are reportedly critical, the police said.