3,668 cyber crime cases in Mumbai till Sep 2022, more than 1,000 account for online/credit card fraud

The Mumbai Police's cyber crime wing has registered 3,668 cases till September this year, of which 1,073 account for online or credit card fraud, an official said.



Of the 3,668 cases, 214 were cracked with the arrest of 334 people, he said.



"Currently Mumbai's population is more than two crore and cases related to cyber crime are increasing day by day. Therefore, 220 police personnel, including constables, are being trained to deal with such cases," the official said.