ABGSL loan-fraud: LIC grazed; ICICI, IDBI worst-hit in Rs 22,842 cr mega scam

At the third position is the SBI which has admitted its exposure to the tune of Rs 2,925 crore.



The giant IPO bound LIC has also been scraped by Rs 136 crore - with the sole consolation being the entire amount is said to be 'secured'.



The other notables defrauded are: Bank of Baroda (Rs 1,614-crore), EXIM Bank (Rs 1,327 crore), Punjab National Bank (Rs 1,244 crore), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 1,228 crore).



There's the international lender, Standard Chartered Bank (Rs 743 crore), Bank of India (Rs 719 crore), the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, now PNB (Rs 714 crore), SBI-Singapore (Rs 458 crore), the former Syndicate Bank, now Canara Bank (Rs 408 crore), the then Dena Bank, now Bank of Baroda (Rs 406 crore), and the defunct Andhra Bank, now Union Bank of India (Rs 350 crore).



There are entities like: IFCI Ltd (Rs 300 crore), SICOM Ltd(Rs 260 crore), Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd (Rs 141 crore), State Bank of Mauritius - SBM Bank Ltd (Rs 125 crore), DCB Bank Ltd (Rs 106-crore).



In the sub Rs 100 crore group are: Punjab National Bank International Ltd (Rs 97 crore), Laxmi Vilas Bank Ltd (Rs 61 crore), Indian Bank Singapore (Rs 43 crore), Canara Bank (Rs 40 crore), Central Bank of India (Rs 39 crore), Punjab & Sind Bank (Rs 37 crore), and YES Bank (Rs 2 crore).



Highlighting the scam, the SBI, has pointed accusing fingers at the ABGSL and its top brass for committing the 'criminal activities,' but has given a clean chit to its own staff.



In the first complaint to the CBI way back on Aug 25, 2020, the SBI had stated: "The accused (ABGSL & its officials) colluded together in committing the criminal activities. However, the involvement of unknown persons and public servants may also be examined during investigations."