Ahmedabad bridge-car crash: Police file chargesheet within a week; includes luxury car maker's report

The Ahmedabad traffic police on Thursday filed a 1,700-page chargesheet against 20-year-old Tathya Patel, who allegedly ploughed his SUV into a crowd on a city flyover on July 20, killing nine persons and injuring at least 13 others.

The chargesheet, filed in the district court within a week of the incident, contains among other things a report sent by the luxury car maker Jaguar, which suggested that the car was over-speeding when it rammed into the crowd, a top city police official said.

The chargesheet also contains statements of around 180 witnesses, a DNA report to establish that Tathya Patel was driving the Jaguar SUV, said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police Premveer Singh.

It also comprises statements given to the magistrate by eight witnesses under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and reports of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as well as the Regional Transport Office (RTO), he said.