AIIMS server attack a big conspiracy by organised gangs: Minister

He added that the government makes various arrangements to protect government institutions from cyber attacks, but AIIMS being an autonomous institution hires private agencies for the purpose.



The government is considering setting a standard to prevent such incidents which would be sent to institutions like AIIMS as an advisory, urging its implementation, he said.



Describing it as an issue of ransomware, the minister said that patients' data had not been leaked so far, but it has been made inaccessible from the hospital.